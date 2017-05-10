BRIEF-Intelsat announces pricing of senior notes
* Unit has priced a private offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
May 10 Snap Inc:
* Snap Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
* DAUS grew from 122 million in Q1 2016 to 166 million in Q1 2017, an increase of 36 percent year-over-year
* Says ARPU was $0.90 in Q1 2017, an increase of 181 percent over Q1 2016 when ARPU was $0.32
* Quarterly revenue $149.6 million versus $38.8 million
* Quarterly net loss per share attributable to Class A, Class B, and Class C common stockholders of $2.31
* Net loss for Q1 2017 includes $2.0 billion of stock-based compensation expense
* Quarterly hosting costs per DAU were $0.60 in Q1 2017, as compared to $0.52 in Q1 2016 and $0.72 in Q4 2016
* Says $2.0 billion expense included in Q1 results primarily due to expense related to RSUs with performance condition satisfied on effectiveness of IPO
* Q1 revenue view $158.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Alberta Securities Commission - following a hearing on june 16, dismissed application by pointnorth capital inc., pointnorth capital (gp) lp, others
June 19 Tesla Inc is close to an agreement to produce its electric cars in China for the first time and gain better access to the world's largest auto market, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.