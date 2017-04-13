Attacks on Western cities prompt insurers to adapt
* New policies hard to price, insurers want to keep market share
April 13 Snc-lavalin Group Inc:
* Snc-Lavalin awarded detailed design services contract by codelco for the talabre tailings expansion project
* Snc-Lavalin group inc - has been awarded a contract by corporación nacional del cobre de chile
* Snc-Lavalin group - contract to provide detailed design services for talabre tailings expansion phase viii project, located in city of calama Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New policies hard to price, insurers want to keep market share
* Nintendo jumps on enthusiasm for Super Mario Odyssey for Switch
June 15 WS Atkins, a British engineering and design consultancy, said its full-year pretax profit rose about 18 percent, helped by its North American business.