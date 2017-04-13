April 13 Snc-lavalin Group Inc:

* Snc-Lavalin awarded detailed design services contract by codelco for the talabre tailings expansion project

* Snc-Lavalin group - contract to provide detailed design services for talabre tailings expansion phase viii project, located in city of calama