May 8 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc:

* SNC-Lavalin awarded nuclear maintenance contracts in South Korea and China

* SNC-Lavalin group inc - has been awarded a fuel channel inspection (FCI) contract from Korea Hydro And Nuclear Power Company Ltd

* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc -also awarded a fuel channel reconfiguration contract from China's third Qinshan Nuclear Power Company Ltd