BRIEF-Galway Metals says received notice of action issued in Ontario Superior Court of Justice
* Galway metals inc - received a notice of action issued in ontario superior court of justice
May 8 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc:
* SNC-Lavalin awarded nuclear maintenance contracts in South Korea and China
* SNC-Lavalin group inc - has been awarded a fuel channel inspection (FCI) contract from Korea Hydro And Nuclear Power Company Ltd
* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc -also awarded a fuel channel reconfiguration contract from China's third Qinshan Nuclear Power Company Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Galway metals inc - received a notice of action issued in ontario superior court of justice
* Says announced a new organizational structure designed to further align organization to its customer needs
* Says co's 2017 "6.18" anniversary sales event recorded $17.6 billion in transaction volume for the first 18 days of the sale