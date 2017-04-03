BRIEF-Yingli Green Energy Q1 adjusted loss per ADS was RMB10.6
* Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd - pv module shipments in q2 of 2017 is expected to be in range of 950mw to 1,050mw
April 3 Snc-Lavalin Group Inc:
* Snc-Lavalin confirms that it has made an approach to WS Atkins
* A transaction would value WS Atkins at approximately $3.5 billion
* Confirms it has made approach to buy entire issued & to be issued share capital of Atkins at 2,080 pence per WS Atkins share in cash
* Confirms that it is currently in discussions with WS Atkins
* If transaction was to proceed, it is currently contemplated that up to $1.9 billion will come from Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec
* Does not currently expect total equity portion of financing, including any equity from CDPQ, to exceed one third of total consideration
* Will have right to reduce offer price by dividend amount paid/becomes payable by WS Atkins to WS Atkins shareholders before completion of deal
* Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc sees IPO of 10 million shares of its common stock priced between $20.00 and $21.00 per share - SEC filing
* Capital One Financial Corp - May domestic credit card net charge-offs rate 5.23 percent versus 5.33 percent in April