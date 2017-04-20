April 20 Snc-Lavalin Group Inc
* Snc-Lavalin to acquire WS Atkins to greatly expand our
global consulting, design and project management capabilities
* Snc-Lavalin Group Inc - deal for £20.80 per share in cash
* Snc-Lavalin Group Inc - expected to deliver approximately
$120 million of cost synergies by end of first full financial
year after effective date
* Snc-Lavalin Group Inc - deal for $3.6 billion
* Snc-Lavalin Group - deal expected to be immediately
accretive to snc-lavalin's consolidated and e&c adjusted
earnings per share before any revenue and cost synergies
* Snc-Lavalin Group Inc - Snc-Lavalin does not expect
integration review to have a material impact on continued
employment of Atkins' employees
* Says acquisition represents an enterprise value of $4.2
billion, including pension deficit
* Snc-Lavalin Group Inc - entered into a new £300 million
unsecured term loan
* Expects to maintain its investment-grade rating following
closing of acquisition
* Snc-Lavalin group-acquisition to be funded through
equity,debt issuance,and supported by Caisse De Dépôt Et
Placement Du Québec, co's largest shareholder
* Snc-Lavalin Group Inc - reaffirming 2017 outlook for
adjusted earnings per share from E&C of $1.70 to $2.00
* Fy2017 earnings per share view C$1.89 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Snc-Lavalin - to finance portion of deal price, entered
into deal with underwriters to sell subscription receipts from
treasury at $51.45/subscription receipt
* Snc-Lavalin group - concurrently with deal, snc-lavalin
highway holdings and cdpq entered into loan agreement in
original principal amount of $1.5 billion
