May 5 Snipp Interactive Inc

* Snipp announces non-brokered private placement of up to $4.5 million

* Snipp Interactive Inc- financing will be comprised of up to 45 million common shares at a market price of CAD $0.10 per share

* Snipp Interactive Inc- net proceeds raised through financing will be used for sales & marketing and general working capital purposes