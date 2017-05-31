Qatar Airways to buy 4.75 percent stake in American Airlines
DOHA, June 22 Qatar Airways said on Thursday it intends to buy a stake of up to 4.75 percent in American Airlines and that it hoped to build a passive shareholding in the U.S. airline.
May 30 Snipp Interactive Inc
* Snipp Interactive reports Q1-2017 financial results
* Revenue for Q1 2017 of $2.5 million grew 18% when compared to revenue of $2.1 million for Q1 2016
* Gross margins improved 1% from 75% for Q1 2016 to 76% in Q1 2017
* On March 31, 2017, bookings backlog rose to over US$5.4 million, a 29% increase, bookings backlog at March 31, 2016 was US$5.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Thursday that he was concerned about Ford Motor Co's announcement earlier this week that it will move some production of its Focus small car to China and import the vehicles to the United States.
