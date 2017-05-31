May 30 Snipp Interactive Inc

* Snipp Interactive reports Q1-2017 financial results

* Revenue for Q1 2017 of $2.5 million grew 18% when compared to revenue of $2.1 million for Q1 2016

* Gross margins improved 1% from 75% for Q1 2016 to 76% in Q1 2017

* On March 31, 2017, bookings backlog rose to over US$5.4 million, a 29% increase, bookings backlog at March 31, 2016 was US$5.2 million