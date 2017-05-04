BRIEF-Apax Partners and Altamir to sell first block of their remaining stake in Gfi Informatique
* SAYS APAX PARTNERS AND ALTAMIR TO SELL FIRST BLOCK OF THEIR REMAINING STAKE IN GFI INFORMATIQUE
May 4 SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG:
* Takes over one of largest SAP partners in Central and Eastern Europe
* Will acquire 100 percent of shares in Polish BCC Group, headquartered in Poznan, taking effect in May 2017
* Exact purchase price is being treated as confidential by both parties
* SNP AG will use existing liquid funds to finance acquisition
* Revenue forecast for 2017 fiscal year increased to about 110 million euros ($120.21 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9151 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAYS APAX PARTNERS AND ALTAMIR TO SELL FIRST BLOCK OF THEIR REMAINING STAKE IN GFI INFORMATIQUE
PARIS, June 19 Europe must invest in new military technologies to stay ahead of increasing threats and respond to "a new world" in which it cannot rely solely on the United States, the EU's Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said.
June 19 Time Warner Inc said on Monday it signed a deal with Snap Inc to develop up to 10 original shows for Snapchat over the next two years.