BRIEF-Semisysco signs contract worth 3.45 bln won
* Says it signed 3.45 billion won contract to provide inspection equipment
Feb 21 SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG :
* Issues borrower's note loan of 40 million euros ($42.14 million) and calls in corporate bond
* Volume is spread across fixed and variable tranches in terms of three to seven years
* Due to high level of investor interest and favorable financing conditions, original target volume was extended by 10 million to 40 million euros
* Current average yield across all tranches amounts to 1.41 pct p.a. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9493 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
