Feb 21 SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG :

* Issues borrower's note loan of 40 million euros ($42.14 million) and calls in corporate bond

* Volume is spread across fixed and variable tranches in terms of three to seven years

* Due to high level of investor interest and favorable financing conditions, original target volume was extended by 10 million to 40 million euros

* Current average yield across all tranches amounts to 1.41 pct p.a.