UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 17 Snyder's-lance Inc
* Snyder's-Lance, Inc announces CEO transition and reports preliminary first quarter 2017 financial results
* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.11 to $0.12
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $530 million to $532 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.2 billion to $2.25 billion
* Says CEO and president Carl Lee to retire
* Snyder's-Lance Inc - revises full-year 2017 outlook
* Snyder's-Lance - Brian Driscoll, former president and CEO of Diamond Foods has agreed to step in as interim CEO
* Snyder's-Lance Inc says that it will launch a national search for a permanent replacement to Lee
* Sees 2017 earnings per diluted share from continuing operations, excluding special items, to be between $1.05 and $1.20
* Snyder's-Lance Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures of $75 million to $85 million
* Does not plan to release preliminary financial information on an ongoing basis
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.38, revenue view $2.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company has not completed financial reporting process and review of its first fiscal quarter ended April 1, 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $551.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources