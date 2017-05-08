May 8 Snyder's-lance Inc

* snyder’s-lance, inc. Reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.13 excluding items

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.11

* Q1 revenue $531.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $533.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of $75 million to $85 million

* Snyder's-Lance inc - for full-year of fiscal 2017, company continues to expect net revenue to be between $2,200 million and $2,250 million

* Snyder's-Lance inc - for full-year of fiscal 2017, company expects earnings per diluted share, excluding special items, to be between $1.05 and $1.20

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.10, revenue view $2.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S