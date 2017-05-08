UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 8 Snyder's-lance Inc
* snyder’s-lance, inc. Reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.13 excluding items
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.11
* Q1 revenue $531.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $533.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of $75 million to $85 million
* Snyder's-Lance inc - for full-year of fiscal 2017, company continues to expect net revenue to be between $2,200 million and $2,250 million
* Snyder's-Lance inc - for full-year of fiscal 2017, company expects earnings per diluted share, excluding special items, to be between $1.05 and $1.20
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.10, revenue view $2.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources