BRIEF-Sygnity revaluates its projects
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT MADE REVALUATION OF ITS PROJECTS AND IDENTIFIED SIGNIFICANT RISK OF ITS NEGATIVE IMPACT ON FINANCIAL RESULT AND PROFITABILITY
June 12 Sobal Corp
* Says it will retire 122,251 shares of its common stock on June 30
* Says the total shares outstanding is 4.1 million shares after the retirement
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/gQjMxg
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT MADE REVALUATION OF ITS PROJECTS AND IDENTIFIED SIGNIFICANT RISK OF ITS NEGATIVE IMPACT ON FINANCIAL RESULT AND PROFITABILITY
* AudioCodes Ltd says Nuvias has also been appointed as master distributor for audiocodes' range of Skype for business and SIP handsets across EMEA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Snipp secures six-figure contract for a new application of its expertise in promotions marketing and provides update on financing