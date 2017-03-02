BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
March 2 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum
* Says gets EMA (European Medicines Agency) approval to increase production capacity of pharmaceutical substance for Elocta
* Says received approval for the grouped type II 15 K Variation for Elocta (efmoroctocog alfa)
* Says the variation involves several changes, including the approval of Elocta drug substance manufacturing in 15 000 litre scale bioreactors.
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders