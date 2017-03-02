March 2 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

* Says gets EMA (European Medicines Agency) approval to increase production capacity of pharmaceutical substance for Elocta

* Says received approval for the grouped type II 15 K Variation for Elocta (efmoroctocog alfa)

* Says the variation involves several changes, including the approval of Elocta drug substance manufacturing in 15 000 litre scale bioreactors.