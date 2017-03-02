BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
March 2 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi)
* Says long-term safety and efficacy extension study data of Alprolix for haemophilia B published in thrombosis and haemostasis
* Says the study results reinforce the long-term safety and efficacy of prophylactic treatment with Alprolix over a median duration of more than three years in adults/adolescents and more than a year and a half in children under 12 years of age.
* Says the primary outcome measure was that no patients treated with Alprolix in the study developed inhibitors
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders