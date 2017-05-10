May 10 SOC CENTRALE BOIS SCIERIES MANCHE SA:

* ISSUE OF ORNANE 2023 FOR MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 20 MILLION ($21.8 MILLION)

* BONDS WILL BE ISSUED AT PAR ON MAY 15, 2017 AT THE LATEST

* BONDS TO BEAR INTEREST AT A NOMINAL ANNUAL RATE OF 2.5 PCT, PAYABLE SEMI-ANNUALLY AND FOR FIRST TIME ON 15 NOVEMBER 2017

* BONDS WILL BE REDEEMED AT 105 PCT OF THE NOMINAL VALUE ON MAY 15, 2023 (OR THE NEXT BUSINESS DAY IF SUCH DATE IS NOT A BUSINESS DAY)