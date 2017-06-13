BRIEF-Hiddn Solutions: repeat order of Hiddn SafeDisk from Dutch government
* HIDDN SOLUTIONS ASA - REPEAT ORDER OF HIDDN SAFEDISK FROM THE DUTCH GOVERNMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 13 French banks Societe Generale and BNP Paribas announce:
* Placement of Euronext shares being sold by BNP Paribas and Societe Generale in conjunction with the announced renewal of the reference shareholders agreement.
* SocGen and BNP Paribas are selling approximately 4.4 million Euronext representing approximately 6.3 percent of Euronext share capital.
* Sale will be carried out in a private placement to institutional investors to be executed by way of an accelerated book-building process.
* Following the transaction, BNP Paribas and Societe Generale will hold 2.22 percent and 1.50 percent of Euronext’s share capital. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
* HIDDN SOLUTIONS ASA - REPEAT ORDER OF HIDDN SAFEDISK FROM THE DUTCH GOVERNMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dana says $700 mln of sukuk have become sharia non-compliant
DUBAI, June 22 Saudi Arabia's stock market extended on the previous session's rally in early trade on Thursday headed for its highest close in 20 months as investors focused on shares likely to benefit from economic reforms and from MSCI's decision. The Riyadh stock index surged 5.5 percent in reaction to the appointment of the architect of the economic reform and privatisation plans, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to crown prince. Previously the 31-year old was deputy crown prince.