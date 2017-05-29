May 29 SocGen/ALD/BBVA:

* SocGen's ALD has signed an agreement to acquire BBVA Autorenting, the Spanish full-service leasing subsidiary of BBVA

* In 2016, BBVA Autorenting generated a Net Income of EUR 12.3m.

* BBVA Autorenting is the 7th largest player on the Spanish market with a fleet of c. 25,000 vehicles, most of which were previously managed by ALD Spain under a Fleet Management (FM) contract

* Acquisition forms part of ALD’s development strategy and is an example of ALD’s focus on targeted and value accretive bolt-on acquisitions