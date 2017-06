May 15 Societe Pour L Informatique Industrielle SA:

* Q4 REVENUE EUR 124.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 105.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IS CONFIDENT IN PURSUIT OF SUSTAINED GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017/2018

* EXPECTS SALES OVER EUR 500 MILLION FROM THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)