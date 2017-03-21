PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 21 Socket Mobile Inc :
* Completed business financing modification agreement to extend expiration date of revolving credit line agreement for domestic portion of line
* Agreement extended expiration date of revolving credit line agreement for domestic portion of line by 1 additional year to Feb 27, 2019 Source text - bit.ly/2mMHxX7 Further company coverage:
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)