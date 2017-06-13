June 13 SodaStream International Ltd

* SodaStream International - On June 12, CEO Daniel Birnbaum purchased 20,000 ordinary shares of co in open market transactions at average price of $50.41 per share

* SodaStream International - CEO Birnbaum owns 113,420 ordinary shares of co following the purchases, and does not include options to purchase ordinary shares of co