March 22 Sodastream International Ltd:

* In Q4 2016, co was notified by Histadrut that employees of co's Israeli subsidiary had decided to join the Histadrut

* Employees of co’s Israeli subsidiary at Lehavim facility decided to join Histadrut and established an employees’ committee

* As of the date of annual report, work stoppage has not adversely impacted the company’s business operations - SEC filing

* Co commenced negotiating a collective bargaining agreement with committee and Histadrut in accordance with applicable law

* During March 2017, employees committee issued dispute notice to co - SEC filing

* Committee's dispute notice to co permits employees to initiate a work stoppage not earlier than 15 days following date of notice