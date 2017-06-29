BRIEF-Axcen Photonics to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 4
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 4
June 29 SODIFRANCE SA:
* ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF YOANN HEBERT WHO IS REPLACED AS CEO BY YANN TREAL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 4
* Says its unit unloads shares of UK company Huntsworth Plc worth 9.77 million pounds ($12.69 million)
* GIC, the Singaporean sovereign fund, is buying a stake in Mergermarket valuing the company at about £1 billion - Sky News Source : http://bit.ly/2u5DIkP