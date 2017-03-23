March 23 Sodifrance SA:

* FY net income group share 3.6 million euros ($3.88 million) versus 3.1 million euros year ago

* FY revenue 104.1 million euros versus 83.8 million euros year ago

* FY current operating income 7.1 million euros versus 5.9 million euros year ago

* Sees for 2017 organic growth from 5 pct to 7 pct or more than 110 million euros

* Sees for 2017 organic growth from 5 pct to 7 pct or more than 110 million euros

* Sees for 2017 operating margin above 7 pct