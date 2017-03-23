BRIEF-TheStreet partners with Wibbitz to accelerate digital video production
March 23 Sodifrance SA:
* FY net income group share 3.6 million euros ($3.88 million) versus 3.1 million euros year ago
* FY revenue 104.1 million euros versus 83.8 million euros year ago
* FY current operating income 7.1 million euros versus 5.9 million euros year ago
* Sees for 2017 organic growth from 5 pct to 7 pct or more than 110 million euros
* Sees for 2017 operating margin above 7 pct Source text: bit.ly/2mYmQsk Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9276 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* XG Technology awarded new interference mitigation patent for enhancing wireless communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in Cellcom Israel Ltd as of June 5 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s4t9zc)