BRIEF-Dreamscape Networks says acquired Vodien and reaffirms earnings forecast
* Asx alert-DN8 acquires Vodien and reaffirms earnings forecast-DN8.AX
May 22SoftBank Group Corp
* Says it raises $93 billion for tech fund SoftBank Vision Fund which was established by overseas subsidiary
* In addition to SBG and the Public Investment Fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as previously announced, the investors in the SoftBank Vision Fund also include the Mubadala Investment Company of the United Arab Emirates, Apple Inc., Foxconn Technology Group, Qualcomm Incorporated, and Sharp Corporation or their respective affiliates
* Says unauthorized access happened and user's account in smart phone game was sold
June 22 UTS Marketing Solutions Holdings Ltd