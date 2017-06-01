BRIEF-Scomi Engineering updates on action filed against Prasarana Malaysia and Rapid Rail Sdn by unit
* Scomi Transit Projects Sdn on 16 june filed an action in high court of malaya against prasarana malaysia and rapid rail sdn
June 1SoftBank Group Corp
* Says it transferred its entire 36.4 percent stake in Yahoo Japan Corp to its wholly owned unit SoftBank Group International GK, an intermediate holding company, on June 1
LONDON, June 21 Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, has been admitted to hospital with an infection and will miss the formal opening of parliament, but he remains in good spirits, Buckingham Palace said.
FRANKFURT, June 21 ProSiebenSat.1 said on Wednesday it had taken a majority stake in Jochen Schweizer GmbH, which operates a business for gift experiences such as balloon trips and bungee jumps, to combine with a similar business the German media firm already owns.