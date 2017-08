July 31 (Reuters) - Softbank Group Corp

* Softbank says respects Snapdeal's decision to pursue an independent strategy

* Softbank says look forward to results of Snapdeal 2.0 strategy; to remain invested in Indian e-commerce space

* Says supporting entrepreneurs and their vision is at heart of Softbank's investment philosophy Further company coverage: (Mumbai Newsroom: +91 22 6180 7028)