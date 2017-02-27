Feb 27 SoftBank's

* SoftBank's chief executive Masayoshi Son says ARM will provide 1 trillion IoT chips in the next 20 years

* SoftBank's Son sees one trillion iot subscribers in 2035

* Softbank's Son says will launch 800 satellites in the next few years to reach customers with straight vertical signal

* Softbank's Son says forecasts 10 billion of smart robots by 2040