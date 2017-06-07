June 7 SOFTING AG:

* SOFTING HAS DECIDED TO RAISE ITS CAPITAL

* ‍TO RAISE CAPITAL OF SOFTING FROM EUR 6.959.438,00 BY UP TO EUR 695.943 TO UP TO EUR 7.655.381,00 BY ISSUING UP TO 695.943 NEW SHARES​

* TO USE CAPITAL RAISED TO FINANCE PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT IN ALL SEGMENTS AND TO FINANCE SMALL AND MEDIUM SIZED ACQUISITIONS, EXPECTED IN REMAINING TIME OF 2017, IN COMBINATION WITH DEBT​