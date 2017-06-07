Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike expands into Japan
SHANGHAI, June 22 Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike has set up a subsidiary in Fukuoka city in northern Japan and plans to begin service later this year, it said on Thursday.
June 7 SOFTING AG:
* SOFTING HAS DECIDED TO RAISE ITS CAPITAL
* TO RAISE CAPITAL OF SOFTING FROM EUR 6.959.438,00 BY UP TO EUR 695.943 TO UP TO EUR 7.655.381,00 BY ISSUING UP TO 695.943 NEW SHARES
* TO USE CAPITAL RAISED TO FINANCE PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT IN ALL SEGMENTS AND TO FINANCE SMALL AND MEDIUM SIZED ACQUISITIONS, EXPECTED IN REMAINING TIME OF 2017, IN COMBINATION WITH DEBT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ANKARA, June 22 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by telephone with Saudi Arabia's King Salman and its new crown prince and they agreed to increase efforts to end tension related to Qatar, sources from Erdogan's office said on Thursday.