June 8 SOFTING AG:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY: SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE

* SUCCESSFULLY PLACED 695.943 NEW SHARES WITH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS BY MEANS OF AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCEDURE

* WILL RECEIVE GROSS PROCEEDS FROM THE PLACEMENT OF THE NEW SHARES IN THE AMOUNT OF EUR 7,864,156 GROSS

* PLACEMENT PRICE WAS EUR 11.30 PER SHARE. THE XETRA CLOSING PRICE WAS EUR 11.36

* THE PLACEMENT WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED BY MORE THAN FOUR TIMES.