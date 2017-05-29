BRIEF-Investar Holding increases quarterly dividend by 10 pct
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.022per share
May 29 Softrock Minerals Ltd
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Intends to sell by private placement up to $100,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.0% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
* Sulliden enters into agreement with Pitchblack to sell its option to buy the Troilus Gold Project
* Independent Bank Corp says Maurice Sullivan to retire from board of directors of both company and Rockland Trust - SEC filing