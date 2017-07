July 25 (Reuters) - SOGEFI SPA:

* FORECASTS FOR 2017 IN GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE MARKET INDICATE A POSITIVE EVOLUTION ALTHOUGH MORE MODEST THAN IN THE FIRST HALF

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 20 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE EUR 866 MILLION VERSUS EUR 798.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE A PERCENTAGE INCREASE IN MID-SINGLE DIGIT REVENUES IN THE SECOND SEMESTER