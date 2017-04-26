UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 26 Sogefi SpA:
* Q1 revenue EUR 439.1 million ($478.27 million) versus EUR 390.1 million year ago
* Q1 net profit EUR 11.6 million versus EUR 2.9 million year ago
* Confirms expectation of improvement in profitability in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9181 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources