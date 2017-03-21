March 21 Sogefi SpA:

* Announces a plan to build a new factory in Morocco, the company's first industrial site in Africa

* It has already received new orders for both the local market and the European market that will bring in additional annual sales of 30 million euros ($32.39 million) from 2020

* Potential business initiatives currently under negotiation could increase the size of the plant, giving annual sales of 60 million euros in 2021