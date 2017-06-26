BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces purchase of Battleground Village
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of battleground village in North Carolina
June 26 Soho China Ltd
* Announces disposal of entire issued share capital of ever jump investments limited
* Deal for rmb2.76 billion
* It is expected that company will book a gross profit of approximately rmb127 million from disposal
* ERntered agreement with purchaser (an independent third party) for disposal of sale shares and sale debt of Ever Jump Investments
* Board considers that disposal will not have a material adverse impact on group's total rental income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of battleground village in North Carolina
* Asx alert-Dexus establishes healthcare jv with Commercial & General-dxs.ax
* Cme group announces the launch of Australian wheat fob (platts) futures contract