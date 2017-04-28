April 28 Soho Development SA:

* Its unit, Dobra Forma 2 Sp. z o.o. sp. k, gets an investment credit to cover costs of its construction investment

* Gets financing from Getin Noble Bank SA up to 49.5 million zlotys ($12.79 million), which is due by March 20, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8703 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)