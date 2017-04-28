BRIEF-Regency Centers says entered amendment to forward sale agreement
* Regency Centers Corp - on june 14, entered amendment to forward sale agreement dated march 17, 2016 - sec filing
April 28 Soho Development SA:
* Its unit, Dobra Forma 2 Sp. z o.o. sp. k, gets an investment credit to cover costs of its construction investment
* Gets financing from Getin Noble Bank SA up to 49.5 million zlotys ($12.79 million), which is due by March 20, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8703 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.12 billion as of June 13 versus $1.12 billion as of June 12
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.