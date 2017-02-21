Feb 21 Sohu.Com Inc

* Sohu.Com reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 unaudited financial results

* Q4 revenue $412 million versus I/B/E/S view $397.4 million

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $345 million to $375 million

* Qtrly gaap net loss attributable to Sohu.com Inc. was US$66 million, or US$1.71 loss per fully-diluted share.

* Qtrly non-gaap net loss attributable to Sohu.com was $1.79 loss per fully-diluted share

* Sees Q1 gaap net loss before non-controlling interest to be between US$50 million and US$60 million

* Sees Q1 non-gaap loss per fully-diluted share to be between US$1.55 and US$1.80

* Sees Q1 gaap loss per fully-diluted share to be between US$1.65 and US$1.90

