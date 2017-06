June 14 SOITEC SA:

* RECORDED A NET PROFIT OF 8.4 MILLION EUROS IN FY'17, COMPARED WITH A NET LOSS OF 72.2 MILLION EUROS IN PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR

* FY OPERATING INCOME TOTALED 19.5 MILLION EUROS, COMPARED WITH AN OPERATING LOSS OF 7.0 MILLION EUROS IN PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR

* CONSOLIDATED FY'17 REVENUES CAME TO 245.7 MILLION EUROS, A 5% INCREASE (+4% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES), COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR

* FY'18 SALES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW BY AROUND 25%

* FY'18 ELECTRONICS EBITDA MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO REACH A MINIMUM OF 20% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)