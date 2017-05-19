May 19Soko Seiren Co Ltd

* Says Marui Group Co Ltd acquired 3.6 million shares of the company during period from March 28 to May 18

* Settlement date is May 24

* Says Marui Group will hold 50 percent voting rights in the company after the transaction and will become the top shareholder

