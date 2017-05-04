BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings launches company refranchising program
* Now offering for sale certain of its company-owned restaurants
May 4 Solar Alliance Energy Inc
* Solar Alliance Energy Inc amends terms of brokered private placement
* Solar Alliance Energy Inc - continues to work with Echelon Wealth Partners Inc as sole agent to undertake offering
* Solar Alliance Energy Inc - sees net proceeds to be used to fund company's previously announced expansion plans and for general working capital
* Solar Alliance Energy Inc - continues to work with Echelon Wealth Partners to undertake offering of up to 23.7 million units at a price of $0.16 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, June 19 United Parcel Service Inc said on Monday it will levy surcharges on U.S. residential packages during its crucial peak holiday season this year as it seeks to combat the spiraling costs of delivering e-commerce packages.
MEXICO CITY, June 19 A consortium of Deutsche Erdoel AG and Mexican state oil company Pemex made the winning bid for the second shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.