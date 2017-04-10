BRIEF-Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
April 10 Solar Alliance Energy Inc -
* Solar Alliance announces private placement
* Brokered private placement financing, on a commercially reasonable basis, of up to 31.3 million units at a price of $0.16/unit
* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements
* Fiera Capital QSSP II Investment Fund and Fiera Capital, as manager of fund, announced they will redeem all series of class A shares of fund on August 31, 2017