Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Solar Alliance Energy Inc
* Solar Alliance signs agreement for development of commercial solar projects in southeast u.s.
* Solar Alliance Energy Inc - has signed a joint development agreement with thompson machinery commerce corporation
* Solar Alliance Energy - co to work with thompson machinery's power division and thompson affiliated company, aries solar to provide commercial solar solutions
* Solar Alliance Energy - in connection with jda, thompson machinery is also investing us$200,000 in solar alliance's previously announced private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 24 Brazilian lawmakers need to urgently pass a revamping of the country's outdated labor code in order to mitigate extra costs for companies and consumers, the co-chairman of Brazil's largest bank said on Saturday.
SAO PAULO, June 24 The price that Itaú Unibanco Holding SA paid for a minority stake in Brazilian independent securities firm XP Investimentos SA embeds "very high growth rates" ahead, co-Chairman Roberto Setubal said on Saturday.