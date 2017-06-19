June 19 Solar Alliance Energy Inc

* Solar Alliance signs agreement for development of commercial solar projects in southeast u.s.

* Solar Alliance Energy Inc - has signed a joint development agreement with thompson machinery commerce corporation

* Solar Alliance Energy - co to work with thompson machinery's power division and thompson affiliated company, aries solar to provide commercial solar solutions

* Solar Alliance Energy - in connection with jda, thompson machinery is also investing us$200,000 in solar alliance's previously announced private placement