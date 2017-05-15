May 15 Solar Alliance Energy Inc:

* Solar Alliance signs agreement with Crius Solar to enhance residential solar sales in the U.S.

* Solar Alliance Energy Inc - announce it has signed a solar origination agreement with Crius Solar, Llc, an affiliate of Crius Energy, Llc

* Solar Alliance Energy -to lead efforts to identify, develop new residential solar projects in 5 states across northeast,Northern California for Crius Solar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: