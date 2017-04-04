BRIEF-Steel Dynamics sees Q2 earnings per share $0.60 to $0.64
* Steel dynamics provides second quarter 2017 guidance and announces second quarter 2017 cash dividend
April 4 Solar Alliance Energy Inc-
* Solar Alliance signs letter of intent for acquisition of U.S. Solar assets
* Solar Alliance Energy - as per loi, co will acquire seller's team of employees and acquire seller's pipeline of in-process residential solar projects
* Company anticipates that acquisition will materially increase revenues and net income at solar alliance
* Solar Alliance Energy - pursuant to loi, co will acquire seller's team of employees, acquire seller's pipeline of in-process residential solar projects
* Solar Alliance Energy Inc - in consideration for assets, Solar Alliance will pay up to us$2 million in contingent payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 China-backed Canyon Bridge Capital Partners LLC disclosed on Monday it had refiled its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of Lattice Semiconductor Corp with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for the second time.
* 92nd common stock monthly dividend increase declared by Realty Income