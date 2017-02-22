Feb 22 Solar Capital Ltd

* Solar Capital Ltd announces quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 financial results; declares quarterly distribution of $0.40 per share for Q1, 2017

* Reported net investment income of $17.6 million, or $0.42 per share, for Q4

* Solar Capital Ltd says net investment income of $17.6 million, or $0.42 per share, for Q4

* Solar Capital Ltd says at December 31, 2016, net asset value (NAV) was $21.74 per share, a modest increase from prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: