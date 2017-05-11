BRIEF-Esquire Financial Holdings launch of IPO of 1.80 million shares of common stock
* Launch of its initial public offering of 1.80 million shares of co's common stock
May 11 Solar Capital Ltd
* Repays its $75 million of 5.875 pct senior secured notes; reduces average interest expense
* Repayment was prefunded through company's recent $50 million and $100 million issuances of unsecured senior notes due May 8, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Launch of its initial public offering of 1.80 million shares of co's common stock
BUENOS AIRES, June 19 Argentina has offered a 100-year bond in U.S. dollars with a potential 8.25 percent yield, the Finance Ministry and Thomson Reuters' IFR said on Monday, just over a year after the nation emerged from default.
* Celsion corporation announces $5.4 million registered direct offering