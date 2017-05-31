UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 31 BIMOBJECT AB:
* REG-BIMOBJECT AB: SOLAR INCREASES EQUITY INTEREST IN BIMOBJECT
* SOLAR A/S INCREASED ITS EQUITY INTEREST IN BIMOBJECT TO EQUAL MORE THAN 20 PER CENT
* SOLAR NOW OWNS A TOTAL OF 10,350,000 SHARES, EQUALLING 20.01% PER CENT OF VOTING SHARES AND CAPITAL OF BIMOBJECT.
* SOLAR PREVIOUSLY OWNED 10,338,566 SHARES IN BIMOBJECT, CORRESPONDING TO 19.99 PER CENT OF VOTING SHARES AND CAPITAL OF BIMOBJECT SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources