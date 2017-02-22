BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14
Feb 22 Solar Senior Capital Ltd
* Solar Senior Capital Ltd announces quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 financial results; declares monthly distribution of $0.1175 per share for march, 2017
* Qtrly net investment income per average share of $0.35
* Solar Senior Capital Ltd says at December 31, 2016, net asset value per share was $16.80, a "modest" increase from prior quarter
* Solar Senior Capital Ltd says expect new $75 million equity commitment to Solar Life Science Program Llc to generate mid-to-high teens return on equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO/MONTREAL, June 16 Marriott International Inc's St. Regis brand is the lead bidder to take over the brand and management rights of a downtown Toronto high-rise bearing the name of U.S. President Donald Trump, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 16 Jana Partners, the hedge fund that Whole Foods Market Inc Chief Executive John Mackey lambasted as "greedy bastards," stands to make roughly $300 million from the sale of the grocery chain to Amazon.com Inc .