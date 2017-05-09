BRIEF-Element Lifestyle announces $6 mln convertible debenture private placement financing
* Element Lifestyle Retirement announces $6 million convertible debenture private placement financing
May 9 Solaredge Technologies Inc
* Solaredge announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.36
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.32
* Q1 revenue $115.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $114.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $120 million to $130 million
* Q2 revenue view $120.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: