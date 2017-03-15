PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 15 Solaris oilfield infrastructure inc
* Solaris oilfield infrastructure inc files for ipo of up to $100 million of class a common stock - sec filing
* Solaris oilfield infrastructure inc - intends to apply to list class a common stock on new york stock exchange under the symbol “soi”
* Solaris oilfield infrastructure inc - credit suisse and goldman, sachs & co are underwriters to the ipo
* Solaris oilfield infrastructure inc - intends to fund $40.0 million to $55.0 million 2017 capital program with portion of ipo the net proceeds
* Solaris oilfield infrastructure inc - proposed ipo price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text for Eikon:
STOCKHOLM/LONDON, June 15 Music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the Swedish company said in its annual financial statement ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. Announces public offering of common stock