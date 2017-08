BRIEF-SolarWorld says insolvency proceedings opened, management board resigns

Aug 1 (Reuters) - SOLARWORLD AG

* DGAP-ADHOC: SOLARWORLD AG: OPENING OF INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS; RESIGNATION OF MANAGEMENT BOARD

* ‍PHILIPP KOECKE HAS JUST STATED TO SUPERVISORY BOARD THAT HE IMMEDIATELY AND WITHOUT NOTICE RESIGNS HIS MANAGEMENT BOARD MANDATE​

* ACCORDING TO INFORMATION CURRENTLY AVAILABLE, IT IS NOT POSSIBLE FOR SHAREHOLDERS OF SOLARWORLD AG TO RECEIVE DISTRIBUTIONS FROM ANY PROCEEDS FROM SALE

* ONGOING SEARCH FOR AN INVESTOR AND ACCOMPANYING INVESTOR PROCESS HAVE NO SUBSTANTIAL IMPACT ON ASSETS, FINANCIAL AND EARNING SITUATION OF SOLARWORLD AG